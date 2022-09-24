Winners in Tullamore Credit Union Members Draw pick up keys of new car

Edward and Mary Smith collecting the keys to their new car
The winners have been selected in the latest Tullamore Credit Union Member's Prize Draw.
Well done to Edward and Mary Smyth from Killaderry, Daingean, winners of the Ford Puma supplied by Coltons Motors in Tullamore Credit Union's September Members’ Prize Draw.
They were presented with the car key by Caroline Collins-Murphy and Siobhan Conroy of Tullamore Credit Union, under the watchful of David Kavanagh, Colton Motors and their daughter Mary Pilkington.
There were 38 winners of prizes of €1,000.
