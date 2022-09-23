Very special performance for talented young Offaly singers
A choir of talented young Offaly singers gave a very special performance recently.
Tullamore Stage School Choir were invited to perform in the National Concert Hall as one of the outstanding winners of Feis Ceoil held earlier in the year in the RDS.
Under Musical Director Regina McCarthy and accompanied by Loreta Mackelaite, the choir gave an outstanding performance of ‘For the Beauty of the Earth’ by John Rutter, ‘Ave Maria’ by Mervyn Cousins and ‘Chattanooga Choo Choo’ by Harry Warren.
Corville House at Sean Ross Abbey near Roscrea operated as a mother and baby home from 1932 to 1970 - photo: D. Keegan
Pictured ahead of the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Junior 'A' Football Championship final at O'Connor Park next Saturday were Morgan Tynan of Ballinagar and Jordan Quinn of Kilcormac-Killoughey.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.