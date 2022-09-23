Drunk man arrested walking through estate in Offaly with Samurai sword

Appeal following incident in which two men impersonated Gardaí in Dunleer
A drunk man was recently arrested in Offaly when walking through a housing estate carrying a samurai sword.
Just after midnight on Wednesday September 7, a drunken young man was approached by gardai following complaints.
The young man was walking through a housing estate in Birr and when he saw the gardai, he allegedly discarded an object he was holding. When the object was retrieved, it was discovered that it was a samurai sword with a seven inch handle and a 19 inch blade.
The owner hadn't threatened anyone with his sword. He was arrested and taken to the local Garda Station.
Samurai swords have been listed as offensive weapons and are therefore illegal to possess under the 2009 Offensive Weapons Order.
Those caught with the weapons could face up to seven years in prison. The ban does not apply to hand-carved swords made before 1954.
Lynn Egar, 48, (purple hoodie) arrives for a special sitting of Mullingar District Court, Co Westmeath, where she was charged with the murder of her two children.
Pictured ahead of the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Junior 'A' Football Championship final at O'Connor Park next Saturday were Morgan Tynan of Ballinagar and Jordan Quinn of Kilcormac-Killoughey.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.