Plans unveiled for new Pitch and Putt Club and Foot Golf Club in Offaly
Plans have been unveiled for a new Pitch and Putt Club and Foot Golf Club in Offaly.
The proposed nine hole course would be located in Crinkill.
The plans also include a single storey clubhouse and a storage shed.
A decision on the development is due in early November.
