Cyclist in serious condition in hospital after collision with a truck in Kildare
A cyclist is in a serious condition in hospital after a collision with a truck in Kildare this morning.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Celbridge this morning.
At approximately 8am, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a truck and a cyclist on the Shackleton Road, Celbridge.
The cyclist, a woman in her 40s was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries which are understood to be serious.
The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.
Anyone with information can contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Pictured ahead of the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior Football Championship final at O'Connor Park next Sunday were Michael Brazil of Tullamore and Niall McNamee of Rhode.
Mary Joe Guilfoyle, Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation liaison nurse manager for Offaly, who is urging people to go Up the Hill for Jack and Jill during the month of October.
The 2022 National Ploughing Championships is being run alongside the World Ploughing Championships. Pic: Alf Harvey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.