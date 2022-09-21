Search

21 Sept 2022

BIG PICTURE SPECIAL: Offaly's 1982 heroes enjoy very special 40th Anniversary reunion overseas

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

21 Sept 2022 1:58 PM

On September 19 1982, Offaly won the Sam Maguire Cup when Seamus Darby's goal ended Kerry's five-in-a-row dream. Members of the team and others went on holiday in Turkey last week for a very special reunion. 

CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO GO THROUGH OUR SPECIAL GALLERY OF PICTURES FROM THE REUNION

he 1982 panel and others who played in that era. Front left to right, Pat Fitzgerald, Declan Farrell, Seamus Darby, Tony Maher, Stephen Darby, Matt Connor. Middle, Sean Lowry, Gerry Carroll, Liam Currums,, Richie Connor, Padraig Dunne, Sean Lalor, Martin Furlong, Leo Grogan (selector). Back, Mick Fitzgerald, Gerry Hickey, Johnny Mooney, Aidan O'Halloran, John Guinan, Vinny Henry.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media