Woman hospitalised after road traffic collision in Tullamore
A woman was hospitalised after a road traffic collision in Tullamore on Monday.
Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of the two car collision at Arden in the town at approximately 5.30pm on Monday evening.
A woman in her 40s was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore to be treated for her injuries.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.