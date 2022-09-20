Search

20 Sept 2022

Offaly motor racing star attending Ferrari Driving Academy camp

Reporter:

Damian Moran

20 Sept 2022 3:25 PM

Offaly motor racing star Alex Dunne is attending the Ferrari Driving Academy scouting camp this week. 

The Clonbullogue teenager is running away with the British Formula 4 Series having already set a new record of 11 wins with more races still to come. He holds a 106 point lead in the Championship. Previous winners of that series include current McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris. 

The camp takes place for four days at Ferrari's headquarters in Marinello in Italy and at the company's test track at Fiorano. 

Four drivers are taking part with Alex joined by Brando Badoer, Sebastiano Pavan and James Egozi. 

The quartet will be on the track on Tuesday and Wednesday having started on Monday with a day covering all aspects of the life of a racing driver. 

At the end of the camp, the Ferrari Driving Academy will decide if any of candidates have done enough to secure a place in the Scouting World Finals to be held at the end of the year where hopefuls could potentially be accepted into the prestigious Ferrari Driving Academy.

Local News

