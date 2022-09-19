WATCH: Forty years ago today Offaly stopped Kerry's five-in-a-row bid with a penalty save and the most dramatic goal ever in Croke Park

Forty years ago today, Offaly stopped Kerry's five-in-a-row bid with a penalty save and the most dramatic goal ever scored in Croke Park.
Martin Furlong kept Offaly in the game with a penalty save from Mikey Sheehy which set up the most unforgettable end to an All Ireland Football Final. With Kerry on the cusp of a five-in-a-row, Liam Connor sent in 'a long, high, dropping ball' and the rest, as they say, is GAA history.
Watch the clips below to relive just some of the drama. It starts with that incredible penalty save in the rain with the second clip starting with Seamus Darby's goal right up to Sean Lowry holding the ball above his head when the final whistle went.
Those were the days!!!!
