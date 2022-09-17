Two Offaly people named on Revenue's latest Tax Defaulter's list

Two Offaly people have been named on Revenue's latest Tax Defaulters list which was published this week. The List of Tax Defaulters covers the period from 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022.

Retired builder Sean Doughan with an address at Monegall, Birr, Co Offaly reached a total settlement of €210,362 with Revenue. The settlement is made up of €62,770 in tax, €104,795 in interest and €42,797 in penalties. The settlement was made as a result of a Revenue Investigation Case into non-declaration of Income Tax.

John Mooney, a farmer with an address at Kilmaine, Fortal, Birr reached a settlement of €169,955 with Revenue. It came as a result of a Revenue Audit Case into under-declaration of VAT. The settlement is made up of €84,269 in tax, €60,405 in interest and €25,281 in penalties.

Revenue says settlements are published when the "extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of" and the default arises because of "careless or deliberate behaviour".

Revenue says 'deliberate behaviour' involves either a breach of a tax obligation with indicators consistent with intent on the part of the taxpayer or a breach that cannot be explained solely by carelessness

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL LIST OF TAX DEFAULTERS PUBLSIHED BE REVENUE

Revenue describes 'careless behaviour' as involving a lack of due care, which results in the incorrect declaration of tax liabilities by a taxpayer, or which results in the making of incorrect repayment claims

Where a taxpayer has voluntarily furnished complete information relating to undisclosed tax liabilities and paid the tax and interest due, settlements are not published.