PICTURE SPECIAL: Offaly author launches third novel in popular crime series

“Buried Identity”, the third novel in a popular crime and murder series, was launched in Tullamore on Wednesday night last. The thrillers are all penned by Tullamore native, Rosaleen Flanagan and have built up a loyal following of eager readers.
