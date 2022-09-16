Tullamore curate on the move to another parish in the county

A CURATE in Tullamore parish, Fr Luke Ohiemi, has been appointed as curate with pastoral duties in Clara and in Tubber parishes.

The Nigerian native will be resident in Horseleap with a shared ministry between the two parishes.

In a tribute, Tullamore parish priest Fr Joseph Gallagher said: “He has been with us here in Tullamore for the past six years and we will miss him. He has been very much part of our parish during very challenging times and we have appreciated his dignified and prayerful presence among us.”

Fr Gallagher added: “His ministry to young people in our schools, to couples preparing for marriage, to the sick at home and in hospital, to the needy, to families in time of bereavement, to prayer groups, his patient listening and thoughtful advice, these have all been part of his committed and gentle ministry.

“We wish him well in his new appointment and may God continue to bless him and his work.”

In 2015 Fr Ohiemi, Diocese of Idah, Nigeria was appointed by the Bishop of Meath to minister in Kinnegad parish while pursuing post-graduate studies in Maynooth.

Subsequently he was based in Tullamore where he became a popular figure in local circles.