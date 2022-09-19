Green light for demolition of pub in Offaly to make room for houses
Offaly County Council has given the green light for demolition of a pub in Offaly to make room for houses.
The council has given permission to demolish the pub on Main Street in Shannonbridge.
Once the site is cleared, permission has also been granted to construct six houses on the site.
Planning condition has been granted with 26 conditions attached. Details of the conditions are not available at the time of writing.
