Search

15 Sept 2022

First games played at Offaly soccer club's new ground

First games played at Offaly soccer club's new ground

Killeigh and Frankford U-11 girls teams

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Sept 2022 3:11 PM

THERE was a great turnout at Derrybeg at the weekend for Killeigh FC's first games on the new pitch.

The weather was good and all four teams treated the spectators to some great football with cheers a plenty from the sidelines.

On the day both the Killeigh Under 11 Girls and Under 11 Boys came out on top. The Killeigh club thanked Frankford and Clonaslee for contributing to a fantastic morning and also wished both clubs the best of luck for the season ahead.

Killeigh's U-11 Boys team

Under 11 Girls
Killeigh 2 Frankford 0

KILLEIGH started the game very brightly but found the Frankford defence difficult to break down.

Eventually the pressure told when Cara Lambe found the net for Killeigh to give the home team the advantage going in to half time.

The second half started in the same fashion with Killeigh dominating early possession. Frankford counter attacked well at times but the well marshalled Killeigh defence managed to keep them at bay.

Killeigh finally made the game safe when some great play from Cliona Walsh saw her provide an assist for Muireann Connolly to score the winner.

It was a great result for the girls in their first game in Derrybeg and they hope there are plenty more wins to come.

Killeigh: A. Conroy, C. Walsh, C. Lamb, R. Stack, A. Doyle, C. Lamb, E. Dunne, A. Carroll, F. Kelly, E. McAndrew, C. Dillon, M. Connolly.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media