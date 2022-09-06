Community resilience at its best on display in Offaly canal-side village

Recently the community of Pullough came together to welcome their guests for the Pride of Place competition, the judges, Carol Nolan TD, Cllr.John Clendennen and council official.

The day started off with a fabulous slideshow of images of Pullough, its places and people followed by a presentation about all that's good in Pullough – how the community coped with rural decline, the fight back and where they are going with a community five year plan.

In the Community Centre, 13 groups did themselves proud by showcasing what they do in their areas, telling their stories and their plans for the future.

The centre was bustling with chat, laughter and pride. Then the guests visited the Preschools garden and Erin Rovers GAA field, drove slowly by the Pull Inn, boat and famous bogman and stopped off to visit the school garden and unique church.

As all walked over the bridge, the canal, greenway and open spaces were highlighted for the opportunities and future development that might take place to improve what the village may offer.

Then music from local star John Molloy greeted the guests as all talked and walked to the Community Shop where locals were on hand to further welcome the guests and share refreshments and treats.

After a few short speeches, and refreshments, the guests were escorted back to the centre and on route, were shown a kayaking display of splash and colour along the Grand Canal.

The day showed community resilience at its best and as a community Pullough can be delighted with their entry into this year's Pride of Place. Well done to all involved.