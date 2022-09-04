BIG PICTURE GALLERY: Incredible turnout for Pat Colgan Pedal the Peaks Challenge

Last weekend marked the biggest weekend in Tullamore Cycling Club's year, with the welcome return of the Pat Colgan Pedal the Peaks Challenge 2022. This event has grown into a hugely successful event and raises money for local charities – this year the Offaly Hospice and Offaly Irish Kidney Association.
