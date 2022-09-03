Search

03 Sept 2022

BIG PICTURE SPECIAL: Huge turnout of runners for Tullamore Half Marathon

Reporter:

PICTURES: Ger Rogers

03 Sept 2022 9:40 AM

Over 800 runners descended on Tullamore last weekend for the Tullamore Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon. 

CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES