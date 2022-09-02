PROPERTY: Fabulous four bedroom house in Offaly is for sale for a very eye catching price

A fabulous four bedroom house in Offaly is for sale for a very eye catching price. Located at Drumakeenan in the south of the county, the house is for sale with an asking price of €160,000
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THE HOUSE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.