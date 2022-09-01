Offaly woman co-founds new breakthrough App to help people with dementia

A new app to help people with dementia recall certain events in their lives, has been launched by an innovative pair of law students.

The ForgetMeNot App was launched on Google Play store on August 8 by Niamh Murray from Ballycumber and Amy Boyden from Cork.

''Our mission is to help countless families recount fond memories of the past with their loved one living with Dementia,'' said Niamh.

Niamh and Amy became friends in UCC when they were both studying law and business. Niamh has just completed her Law Society Fe-1 Examinations ahead of working in a corporate law firm. Amy is currently doing a masters in Public International Law in Utrecht.

''We got talking at an event and we both had personal experience in communicating with people who have dementia,'' said Niamh.

Both of Niamh's Grandmothers, Margaret who has since passed away, and Kitty who is still alive, lived and is living with a form of dementia. Meanwhile Amy’s Stepmother, Ellen, lived with Alzheimer’s.

''My granny Margaret lived next door. Coming to the later stages of Alzheimer's she didn’t know who I was or my name. I used to sing her 'The Town I left Behind' by Johnny McEvoy, she would sing along and knew all the words. It was interesting, one minute she didn’t know me and the next she knew all the words to the song.'' remarked Niamh.

Amy’s stepmother also loved when Amy sang ‘The Banks of My Own Lovely Lee’ and she completely brightened up when she heard it. Amy also read her stories. Sadly Amy's step mother, has also passed away.

The aim of the app is to aid communication between the person with Alzheimer's and their Carer using Reminiscence Therapy.

''We have tested our app with our three main user groups: the person living with the illness, the loved one and the carer and we have implemented their feedback to ensure that the ForgetMeNot app is user centred and easy to use.’’

''Reminiscence therapy is a breakthrough using moments from the past to trigger memories in the present,'' explains Niamh. ''It has proven beneficial for people with dementia. The app contains photos, music and voice recordings. These can all be used to create conversations,'' said Niamh.

It also allows the Carer to upload pictures of special events such as wedding days or a first holiday as a family. It can create conversations, and a music play list can be added of their favourite songs or a chapter from a much loved book.

There are 55,000 people in Ireland with Alzheimer’s/Dementia and one in 20 people over the age of 65 are diagnosed. Currently worldwide there are around 50 million people who have Dementia and every 3 seconds, someone develops Dementia.

''The app we are creating will help those with the illness and those who have a loved one living with the illness. We want our app to reach as many of those affected by the illness and to aid their communication.''

People who are interested in the app can make contact with Niamh and Amy on Info@forgetmenotapp.ie or visit their website on www.forgetmenotapp.ie

The app can be found by searching ForgetMeNot on the Google Play Store or alternatively there is a link to the app on their website www.forgetmenotapp.ie.