Missing dog is returned after 12 days to Offaly owners

Skye the missing dog has been returned to her owners
She has been missing from her home in Cloneygowan since August 18, but last night August 31 Skye was returned safely to her worried owners.
The family had offered €1,000 for the safe return of their beloved dog after she got out of her pen at home.
There were some reports of black dogs being spotted in various areas around Coolravin Lane, and at the Edenderry turn heading towards Geashill but unfortunately it wasn't her.
Owner Charlotte Dwyer Smith even returned another dog to its owners after it was mistakenly identified as Skye.
Charlotte was worried as she thought Skye would be hungry and nervous. She asked people to please approach her if they spotted her.
But 12 days later she is back where she belongs. Charlotte said Skye is in good form but is really tired. She thanked everyone for their support.
