Gardai investigating after house burgled in broad daylight in Offaly
Gardai in Offaly are investigating a burglary at house in the county that took place in broad daylight.
Edenderry Garda are investigating a burglary in and around the Blundell Woods area in the town between 8am and 1pm on Wednesday, August 31
They are appealing for information from anyone that may have been in the area between those times and saw anything suspicious. Gardai add that dash cam and CCTV footage would be appreciated.
Anyone with information can contact Edenderry gardai on (046) 973 1290
