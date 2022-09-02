Prize-winning Offaly dog at Tullamore Show has a truly heart-warming story
An Offaly dog who was a prize winner at the Tullamore Show has a truly heart warming story.
Goldie won third prize in the Veteran Dog Section.
Goldie is owned by Louise O'Keefe and Martin Bryant from Tubber.
Goldie is very special to Louise and Martin and they were delighted to see her in the competition at all.
Goldie is 14 years old and she survived a very serious illness this year before winning her prize.
