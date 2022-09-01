Search

01 Sept 2022

‘Now That’s What I Call Disco!’ - Big 80s and 90s night out in Tullamore this Friday

‘Now That’s What I Call Disco!’ - Big 80s and 90s night out in Tullamore this Friday

‘Now That’s What I Call Disco!’ - Big 80s and 90s night out in Tullamore this Friday

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Sept 2022 10:57 AM

Looking for a night out that's a blast from the past? Well this Friday night in Fergie's Bar in Tullamore could be just for you.

Tullamore Ladies Football Club's Gaelic 4 Mothers and Others team are busy getting ready behind the scenes to bring you a smashing disco party night to close out the summer in retro style.

Tickets are selling fast for this electrifying fundraiser, so don’t miss out on a nostalgic music experience which promises to keep the rhythm of the night alive for all generations.

Fancy dress prizes up for grabs so pop on your party shoes, find that Oasis t-shirt lurking in the back of the wardrobe and ‘let’s party like it’s 1999’.

‘Welcome to the Jungle’ of 80’s 90’s disco where we invite you to relive the one hit wonders and dancefloor fillers of these mega music decades.

Tickets are €10 and are still available from members of the club or at Fergie’s Bar, Doyle’s Gala and Tyrells Bakery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media