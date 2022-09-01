Number of arrests made after serious assault during festival in Offaly
A number of arrests have been made after a serious assault during a festival in Offaly.
A young man was seriously assaulted on Vintage Sunday night on Main Street Birr.
The victim suffered facial injuries and was subsequently hospitalised.
The Gardai said they have made a number of arrests and are following a definite line of inquiry.
