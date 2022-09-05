Old days remembered as sisters reunite for Cemetery Sunday in Tullamore

Sisters Ann, Kathleen, Phyllis and Carmel Moloney pictured following Cemetery Sunday in Tullamore
Four sisters shared happy memories of their youth in Tullamore when they reunited for Cemetery Sunday in Tullamore recently.
The four Moloney sisters Ann, Kathleen, Phyllis and Carmel, originally from Callary St, all emigrated in the late 1960s.
But the four always return to Tullamore each year for the annual Cemetery Sunday celebration in August.
However due to Covid the event did not take place in either 2020 or 2021 much to the sisters disappointment.
They were overjoyed to be able to reunite for Cemetery Sunday this year and meet family and friends.
Willie Powell pictured at the restored Bloomfield Mausoleum between Moneygall and Toomevara during Heritage Week.
