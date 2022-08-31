Woman trapped in car after crash in the Midlands

Road closed due to car crash in Laois
A woman was trapped in her car following a crash on a Laois road this Wednesday morning, August 31.
The driver luckily managed to escape uninjured, after being released by Laois County Fire and Rescue Services.
The crash happened on the R422 road between Emo village and the roundabout at Finline Furniture, near the M7 motorway.
It is understood that the woman had been driving to work at the time of the accident.
She was the sole occupant and no other vehicles were involved.
The road was closed to traffic on one lane for two hours while the emergency services including Laois Gardaí attended the scene.
It has since been reopened.
