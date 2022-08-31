Long awaited repairs to footpaths in Offaly town welcomed

Offaly Co. Council workers are carrying out long overdue work to footpaths in Whitehall in Tullamore
INDEPENDENT councillor, Sean O' Brien, has welcomed the repairs to footpaths in Whitehall, Tullamore which were much overdue after being neglected by previous councils.
"I am glad to welcome repairs to footpaths in Whitehall Estate which were badly needed as no work was done in this estate between 2014 and 2019,” he said.
Cllr O'Brien added: “ When I was elected to the council in 2019 I proposed that a budget be allocated for these works at a number of meetings and I was delighted that this budget was eventually allocated. Clearly having a local councillor is important as other councillors focussed on their own areas.”
“I am delighted that we are getting our fair share of the budget and I look forward to seeing the remaining work completed. I would like to compliment our engineering staff and all the council workers on the high quality of the work so far completed," stated Cllr O' Brien.
Offaly Co. Council workers are carrying out long overdue work to footpaths in Whitehall in Tullamore
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.