No jackpot winner in Offaly community group's lotto draw

There was no jackpot winner in this week's Mucklagh Community Centre lotto draw.
The numbers drawn on Tuesday night were 2, 3, 6 and 7.
Two people matched three numbers and won €75 each - Deidre Fox c/o MCC, Pa and Ginny c/o Margaret Dunne.
Next week's jackpot is €12,00 with match three winners sharing €150.
The draw takes place in the centre on Tuesday evening next, September 6.
The lotto team in Mucklagh would like to thank all their supporters.
Meanwhile the centre is planning to launch a lunch club pilot scheme
Why not call in for some dinner, dessert, tea, coffee and entertainment on Wednesday, September 31 from 12pm-3pm. First session is free. All welcome. Booking essential. Email adminmcc@mucklagh.ie or call 0579356886.
The centre team are trying to gauge interest for grinds for Leaving and Junior Cert Irish. The fee will be €90 for six weeks. Contact adminmcc@mucklagh.ie if interested.
