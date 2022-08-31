Search

31 Aug 2022

Enthusiastic team behind the fashion at Tullamore Show make it a great success

Enthusiastic team behind the fashion at Tullamore Show

Michelle Molloy coordinator of the fashion at Tullamore show with her team Alex Cherevatenko, Annette Cunningham Yvonne Spollen and Rosemary Keating.

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

31 Aug 2022 11:31 AM

The fashion at Tullamore Show attracted people from all over the country. The marquee was buzzing all day while the fashion shows proved extremely popular.

A Galway woman walked away with the prize for Best Dressed Lady. Mary Davin wore a stunning suit and a colourful eye catching hat.

However, it could not have happened without a team of very hardworking women behind the scenes. Headed up by Michelle Molloy, the women were kept busy all day organising the fashion shows, lining up the competitors in the various competitions and presenting prizes. 

Chief organiser Carmel Duffy was absent this year as she was ill. She is wished all the best for a speedy recovery.

The fashion section is gaining in popularity each year and is a great addition to the many stands and events at the show.

Tullamore Show took place on August 14 following a gap of two years due to Covid.

The show is a wonderful showcase for the best of what the countryside has to offer from animals to food to arts and crafts.

The event was officially opened by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

