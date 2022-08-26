Gardaí appeal for witnesses as shop staff in Midlands threatened by knife wielding raider

Search

26 Aug 2022

Gardaí appeal for witnesses as Longford shop staff threatened by knife wielding raider

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

26 Aug 2022 5:39 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí investigating the robbery of a shop that occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, August 14, 2022, in County Longford, are appealing to the public for information to assist them with their investigation.

At approximately 2:40pm, a man entered a shop on the Mastertech Business Park, Farneyhoogan, Longford, and threatened staff with a knife, before fleeing the scene on foot with a sum of cash.

No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Athlone Road, Farneyhoogan and Market Square areas of Longford Town between 2:30pm and 3:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing to any person who were in these areas between 2:30pm and 3:30pm and observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

