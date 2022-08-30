Call for changes to pedestrian crossing in Offaly town after cars written off

A call for changes to the pedestrian crossing and road alignment on Arden Roan, just after the Kilbeggan Bridge, in Tullamore has been made by Independent Councillor, Sean O' Brien.

"Residents cars outside their houses on the upper end of Clontarf Road have been damaged a number of times by cars coming over the Kilbeggan Bridge. Two of the cars were so badly damaged that they were written off. One resident's car has been damaged three times. The pedestrian crossing here is causing the problem and clearly it is not safe for pedestrians either" outlined Cllr O' Brien

He continued: "The alignment of the road forces cars to veer left after coming over the Kilbeggan Bridge and as result they have collided with cars parked outside residents houses. This could have been even more serious if a pedestrian was crossing at this time.

"The pedestrian flashing lights at this crossing have been damaged a number of times also. I have been in contact with the council management asking for a review of the location of this pedestrian crossing and the alignment of the road as this is clearly a serious safety issue."