Search

30 Aug 2022

Call for changes to pedestrian crossing in Offaly town after cars written off

CANAL AT TULLAMORE

Residents cars have been damaged and written off in accidents at Clontarf Road

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

30 Aug 2022 1:17 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

A call for changes to the pedestrian crossing and road alignment on Arden Roan, just after the Kilbeggan Bridge, in Tullamore has been made by Independent Councillor, Sean O' Brien.

"Residents cars outside their houses on the upper end of Clontarf Road have been damaged a number of times by cars coming over the Kilbeggan Bridge.  Two of the cars were so badly damaged that they were written off.    One resident's car has been damaged three times.  The pedestrian crossing here is causing the problem and clearly it is not safe for pedestrians either" outlined Cllr O' Brien

He continued: "The alignment of the road forces cars to veer left after coming over the Kilbeggan Bridge and as result they have collided with cars parked outside residents houses.  This could have been even more serious if a pedestrian was crossing at this time.   

"The pedestrian flashing lights at this crossing have been damaged  a number of times also.    I have been in contact with the council management asking for a review of the location of this pedestrian crossing and the alignment of the road as this is clearly a serious safety issue."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media