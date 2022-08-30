Glamorous Buttons and Bows is back in Tullamore and is better than ever

Glamorous Buttons and Bows is back following a break due to Covid.
But now it's time to get out all those stylish frocks which have been sitting in the back of your wardrobe and make some money by selling them.
The event which takes place in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Sunday September 18, 2022 is always a big hit with buyers who go away with some great bargains.
Items on sale will include evening wear, mother of the bride, jewellery, shoes, dresses, bags, accessories etc.
People can buy or share a table with friends. You sell your fashion items and keep the cash.
The event will run from 12pm until 5pm.
For more information contact Mary on 087 685 0273. All proceeds are in aid of Dochas Offaly Cancer Support group.
