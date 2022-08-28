Fountains in Tullamore Town Park now an 'eyesore' after vandalism and neglect

PRESSURE is mounting on Offaly County Council to refurbish the water feature in Tullamore Town Park as its condition continues to deteriorate.

The fountains have been out of action for some time and recent vandalism has resulted in the amenity becoming an eyesore and potential health hazard.

Rocks have been thrown into it and some of the perimeter paving has been lifted.

Tullamore resident and photographer Michael McGrath (see below for pictures he took in the park recently and a few years ago when children were enjoying it) said he hopes work will be carried out.

“Our local town park is a wonderful family friendly amenity, great work has been done on it by our local council. The team who look after it do a great job,” said Mr McGrath.

“But alas our lovely fountain has been vandalised and is in a very sorry state. On hot summers days children used to have great fun playing and splashing about in it.”

He said the disimprovement in the water feature appeared to begin during the Covid-19 lockdown and while he appreciated it is difficult to make anything “vandal proof”, he added: “The council told me they're getting a survey done at the moment and that will determine the direction they will go.”

Cllr Neil Feighery, Cathaoirleach, Tullamore Municipal District, said the park is a “real gem” in Tullamore where its playground and recently added basketball court are used by many people.

“We are well aware of the challenge posed by the existing water feature that's there. There is a significant refurbishment project required to bring it back to its former glory,” said Cllr Feighery.

“We are looking at ways to secure a funding stream for it.”

The importance of replacing the existing toilets had been highlighted previously and the council now has a plan in place to upgrade them, along with a blueprint for the development of an outdoor covered entertainment area.

Cllr Feighery believes those works will be carried out first but he says the water feature must also be addressed.

“We're trying to see can we carry out remedial works. It's a work in progress and it's high on the agenda,” said the Fine Gael representative.

Cllr Sean O'Brien joined in the calls for funding to be granted for what he called “essential repairs”.

"I have raised the issue of the repair of the fountain in the Town Park on a number of occasions. This was a lovely feature in the Town Park and young children had great fun running through it,” said Cllr O'Brien.

“The beautiful warm weather recently reminded us of the loss of this lovely feature. The municipal council has applied for a grant under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and if this is awarded then we will add a local contribution to get this work done," added the Independent councillor.

"The stone work needs repair and there are also issues with the mechanical works. Our district engineer has submitted a detailed and costed plan to the department and if the grant is given we will be in a position to seek tenders for the completion of this work. The timeframe for this work will be most likely the first quarter of next year. Thankfully the new toilets in the Town Park will be under construction very soon.”

In October last year an engineer with the council, John Connelly, said there would be a “substantial cost” involved in carrying out work on the water feature.

In advance of full estimates, he said the cost could be between €70,000 and €100,000.

The park was first established in 1987 and underwent significant development in the three-year period up to 2008 when a skate park, the water feature with its fountains (see below) and the playground were constructed.

Officially known as Lloyd Town Park, a bowling green was also an important element of the upgrade carried out 15 years ago but it has since been replaced by the basketball court.

It is proposed that the new entertainment area will have a bandstand and a stage set up for lights and sound.

The council's planning application indicated the aim is to provide “an ideal outdoor venue for culture events and festivals, entertainment and a place for people to meet and socialise outdoors”.