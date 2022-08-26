Offaly and Westmeath mourn late Sr Gemma Keegan

The late Sr Gemma Keegan
Communities in Offaly and Westmeath are mourning the death in her 98th year of Sr Gemma Keegan, Convent of Mercy, Tullamore, Kilcormac and Kilbeggan.
A native of Killard, Kilbeggan and a resident of the Convent of Mercy, Tullamore prior to her death, Sr Gemma passed away this morning (Wednesday, August 24) at Esker Ri Nursing Home, Clara.
She is sadly missed by her colleague Sisters of Mercy Tullamore and Northern Province, her sister-in-law Mary Keegan and her many nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her brothers Sean, Fr Tom and Br Frank and her sisters, Nan Shine, Dill Ward, Ita Dunning, Bridie Lynam and Sr Teresa Keegan.
Her remains will be reposing in the Convent Chapel, Tullamore on Thursday, August 25 from 3pm to 6pm with Evening Prayer at 5.30pm.
The funeral Mass will take place on Friday, August 26 at 11.30am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore with burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.
