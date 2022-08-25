IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann forecast when spell of good weather set to end with low pressure looming

While we are enjoying and annual spell of good weather as pupils go back to school, Met Eireann is forecasting a big change in the weather on the way.

There will be some showers and longer spells of rain in the coming days but it will be dry across much of Ireland with temperatures set to hit a high of 23 degrees on Sunday and this weather will last well into next week.

However Met Eireann's monthly forecast is warning that while temperatures will remain higher than average, low pressure will start to make its presence known on Friday, September 2.

The forecast says that there will an increased risk of shower activity generating some heavy falls, also in the southeast, bringing rainfall amounts in this region above the average for the time of year.

It's not all bad news however as the current Met Eireann monthly forecast is for an improvement again after the wet week from September 2 to September 8.

According to Met Eireann, for the remainder of the month, there will be higher than typical temperatures and mainly dry weather.