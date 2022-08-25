Gardai investigating after theft from a vehicle at graveyard in Offaly

Gardai are investigating after an incident of theft from a vehicle at a graveyard in Offaly.
The incident happened on Sunday, August 21 at 5.25pm at Clonoghill Cemetery in Birr.
Gardai say no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area can contact gardai in Birr on 057 91 69710.
