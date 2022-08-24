Offaly golf team claim second Leinster title in a row

Offaly golfers claim second Leinster title in a row
The Tullamore Golf Club ladies Junior Cup team became Leinster champions with a great win over Kilkenny in Enniscorthy Golf Club last week.
It was their second year in a row to triumph.
Team manager Gemma Butler is in the centre being presented with pennant by Siobhan O Donnell-Murphy, Golf Ireland. Team members from left are Emily Donohue, Stephanie McNiff, Mary Kinsella, Richelle O'Neill and Eilish O'Connell.
