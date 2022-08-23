Search

23 Aug 2022

Man in his 60s injured during aggravated burglary at business premises in Roscommon

Man in his 60s injured during aggravated burglary at business premises in Roscommon

Man in his 60s injured during aggravated burglary at business premises in Roscommon

Reporter:

Express Reporter

23 Aug 2022 11:21 AM

A man in his 60s has been injured during an aggravated a burglary at business premises in Roscommon

Gardaí in Castlerea are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary at a premises in Ballintober, Co. Roscommon that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, 22nd August 2022.

The incident occurred at a business premises in the Ashpark area of Ballintober, Co Roscommon, when a number of males entered the premises.

One man (aged in his 60s) was injured during the incident. He did not require medical attention and his injuries are non-life threatening.

READ NEXT
♦ New Offaly hurling management to be announced this week
♦ Gardai issued renewed appeal for information on anniversary of disappearance of Fiona Pender
♦ Gardai investigating after lunchtime assault in the centre of Tullamore

The suspected offenders fled the scene with a sum of cash.

Gardaí in Castlerea are appealing to any person who was in the area of Ashpark, Ballintober between 10.30pm on Sunday night, August 21 and 12.30am on Monday morning, August 22 to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media