Man in his 60s injured during aggravated burglary at business premises in Roscommon

A man in his 60s has been injured during an aggravated a burglary at business premises in Roscommon

Gardaí in Castlerea are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary at a premises in Ballintober, Co. Roscommon that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, 22nd August 2022.

The incident occurred at a business premises in the Ashpark area of Ballintober, Co Roscommon, when a number of males entered the premises.

One man (aged in his 60s) was injured during the incident. He did not require medical attention and his injuries are non-life threatening.

READ NEXT

♦ New Offaly hurling management to be announced this week

♦ Gardai issued renewed appeal for information on anniversary of disappearance of Fiona Pender

♦ Gardai investigating after lunchtime assault in the centre of Tullamore

The suspected offenders fled the scene with a sum of cash.

Gardaí in Castlerea are appealing to any person who was in the area of Ashpark, Ballintober between 10.30pm on Sunday night, August 21 and 12.30am on Monday morning, August 22 to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.