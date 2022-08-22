Gardai investigating after lunchtime assault in the centre of Tullamore
Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on a man in the centre of Tullamore in broad daylight.
The alleged assault on a man in his 50’s occurred on Bridge Street, Tullamore at around 1.30pm last Thursday. Gardai say investigations are ongoing.
The Sunday World is reporting that a car was subsequently stolen in the centre of Tullamore in the wake of the assault.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.