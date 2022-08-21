All the weekend's Offaly GAA results and final tables in Hurling Championships
It was a very busy and very dramatic weekend in the Hurling Championships in Offaly.
Here are all the weekend's results and the final tables in the Senior, Senior B and Junior Hurling Championships.
Senior Hurling Championship Group 1
Kinnitty 0-12 Birr 1-14
Kilcormac Killoughey 1-19 St Ryangh's 1-15
Senior Hurling Championship Group 2
Shinrone 2-14 Belmont 3-18
Seir Kieran 1-14 Coolderry 4-11
Senior B Hurling Championship
Kilcormac Killoughey 0-20 Tullamore 2-15
Lusmagh 0-16 Birr 1-16
Drumcullen 2-19 Clara 1-18
Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Seir Kieran 3-17 St Ryangh's 1-22
Shamrocks 2-9 Carrig and Riverstown 1-9
Junior Hurling Championship Group 1
Ballyskenagh/Killavilla 1-22 Kinnitty 3-16
Kilcormac Killoughey WO Shamrocks CON
Junior Hurling Championship Group 2
Clodiagh Gaels 3-27 Tullamore 2-9
Ballinamere W/O Gracefield CON
Junior B Hurling Championship
Crinkill 3-21 Clara 0-5
Minor Football Championship Group 2 Round 5
Cloghan 1-10 Shamrocks 1-10
St Manchans WO St Broughan's CON
Minor Football Championship Group 1 Round 5
Tullamore WO Gracefield CON
Minor Football Championship Group1 Round 5
Ferbane/Belmont 1-12 Na Fianna 1-7
