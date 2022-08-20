REVEALED: All the outstanding Offaly winners at the 2022 Irish Restaurant Awards

Restaurant Awards Offaly winners announced
THE OFFALY winners in the 2022 Irish Restaurant Awards have been announced by the Restaurants Association of Ireland.
The Offaly award recipients will now be hoping to win again in the Leinster and All Ireland stages of what tghe competition organisers, the Irish Restaurants Association calls its “food Oscars”.
Food outlets were nominated under the categories of Local Food Hero, Best Free From, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Best Café, Best World Cuisine, Best Newcomer, Pub of the Year, Best Casual Dining, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Customer Service, Best Gastropub, Best Chef, and Best Restaurant and finally a new award category for 2022, Best Sustainable Practices.
The Offaly winners in each category were -
Local Food Hero - Offaly Wild Food Mary, Mary Bulfin
Best Sustainable Practices - Woodfield Cafe and Garden Centre Birr
Best Free From - Sirocco’s Italian Restaurant Tullamore
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine - Lukers Bar Shannonbridge
Best Restaurant Manager - Captain House Restaurant Tullamore, Arif Soysal
Best Wine Experience - Townsend House Tapas Restaurant Birr
Best Café - The Loft Cafe Birr
Best World Cuisine - Shishir Tullamore
Best Newcomer - Browne’s Bistro Tullamore
Pub of the Year - Giltraps Pub Kinnitty
Best Casual Dining - The Thatch Crinkill Birr
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant - Bridge House Hotel Tullamore
Best Customer Service - Balcone Italiano Tullamore
Best Gastro Pub - Hennessys Ferbane
Best Chef - The Blue Apron Restaurant Tullamore, Kenan Pehlivan
Best Restaurant - The Blue Apron Restaurant Tullamore
All of the county winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards All Ireland Final on Monday, September 19 next in the Convention Centre Dublin.
