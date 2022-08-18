Search

18 Aug 2022

Two uncapped Tullamore players among four Offaly players in Ireland squad to face Japan

18 Aug 2022 12:43 PM

Two uncapped players from Tullamore are among four Offaly players named in the Ireland squad to face Japan on Saturday. 

Ireland take on Japan in the first Test at 11am Irish time on Saturday with the game being shown live on TG4. 

Tullamore's Aoife Dalton will start her first game for Ireland at outside centre with Leah Tarpey named on the bench. 

The two players are part of the Women’s National Talent Squad and have been gaining valuable experience on tour with the Irish team.

Ireland will be captained by Kilcormac's Nichola Fryday with the second-row making her 28th appearance for Ireland. 

Another Tullamore player, Ailsa Hughes, will get her 15th cap for Ireland at scrum-half. 

The Ireland team for the first Test on Saturday is as follows:

15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)*
14. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*
13. Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)*
12. Enya Breen (TBC/Munster)(14)
11. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(10)
10. Dannah O’Brien (Tullow RFC/Leinster)*
9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(14)

1. Linda Djougang (TBC/Leinster)(22)
2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)(11)
3. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(10)
4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(27)(capt)
5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(9)
6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(15)
7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)(19)
8. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(12)

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(11)
17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(5)
18. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(4)
19. Taryn Schutzler (Saracens/Ulster)*
20. Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)(3)
21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(20)
22. Leah Tarpey (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)*
23. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(2).

