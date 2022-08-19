MEMORY LANE: Who will you recognise in this gallery of team pictures from the Offaly archives?

For our trip down Memory Lane today, we have delved into the Offaly sports archives for these team pictures. How many familiar faces will you recognise today??
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES
Clonaslee High Nelly Club members were delighted to welcome Temple Street Community Engagement Administrator Laura Hill to Hickey's Pub for the official presentation of a cheque for €20,275 recently.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.