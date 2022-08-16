'Pagan druids' linked with Facebook post targeting Offaly Minister

A PICTURE posted on Facebook depicting sods of turf arranged to spell the words 'F... u Hackett' is associated with a social media page in the name of two Roscommon-based druids.

Senator Pippa Hackett, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, was targeted online after asking the hosts of a Facebook page to remove a photograph of a child in a bog where sods of turf were styled to spell out 'F... u Ryan' (see below edited image of the original picture).

The Green Party representative from Geashill said she intervened because the post was published on the weekend of the funeral of the mother of party leader and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.

The post aimed at Minister Ryan was titled 'Written in turf' and was published by the Barroughter and Clonmoylan Bogs Action Group on Facebook on Saturday, August 13.

Barroughter and Clonmoylan are areas in east Galway near Portumna where local people have been campaigning for the right to continue turf cutting for many years.

Minister Hackett posted a comment on Sunday morning which said: “Minister Eamon Ryan buried his mother this weekend. I am deeply concerned by this post. Given the Ryan family's grief and the potential misuse of a child's image, I ask the group to remove this post.”

The 'F... u Ryan' post was not removed but Minister Hackett's was, along with supportive posts.

A comment from the Facebook account 'Con Niamh Connor' then appeared, with a photograph of a pile of turf and sods in front with the message aimed to Minister Hackett. There was one reply, which stated “brilliant”.

The 'Con Niamh Connor' Facebook page contains a post promoting a book written in the ancient Ogham scrip, makes reference to a “weekend course on using OgamNua” later this month and has a link to a website for the Celtic Druid Temple.

Celtic Druid Temple is described as “Ireland's Druidschool” and the “indigenous Spiritual Tradition of Pagan Ireland” set up in 2005 by Con and Niamh Connor.

The “Temple” is near Castlerea and is on 16.5 acres of “peace and tranquility”. Its operators say they are “guided by the principles of environmental abundance and renewable energy, producing all our own electricity from Solar and Wind Power”.

Courses in the “druidschool” are offered: “They will guide you to know, enjoy and express your own personal connection to the Sacred Knowledge and Indigenous Spiritual Traditions of a distinctly Irish Celtic Druid Path”. There is also a “Celtic Pagan Weddings” service.

Celtic Druid Temple is a registered charity whose main object is “to promote and teach the Celtic Druid Pagan religion, beliefs and customs through voluntary events and teachings”. Niamh Eustace is listed as a trustee of the charity.

In a statement, Minister Hackett said this week that the Barroughter and Clonmoylan Bogs Action Group “does not usually shy away from using personalised insults and slurs”, but the post referring to Minister Ryan “was abhorrent”.

“I believe that this post is not worthy of us as Irish people,” said Minister Hackett. “I have never shied away from discussing difficult issues with people who have a different opinion to my own, but the focus must always be on the issue, not the person.

“I find this post unacceptable on many grounds, not least of which because it comes on the weekend that Minister Eamon Ryan laid his mother to rest.”

She said she felt compelled to comment on the post on Sunday morning: “This anonymous Facebook group chooses to use offensive targeted personal insults, and is followed by over 20,000 people. I believe that all reasonable people will agree that this is an unacceptable way to present an argument.

“I will continue to make the case for climate action, biodiversity conservation, clean air, and a just transition, but will do so without such personal targeting.

“I want to sincerely thank the courageous people who also highlighted the abhorrent nature of this post. We need more like you.”

The posts targeting both Minister Hackett and Minister Ryan were still on the Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon (August 16).

One comment on the 'F... u Ryan' post said: “It makes me laugh people saying the kid shouldn't be in the picture presumably because there's a naughty word. No comment about the kids that might actually go cold due to all this nonsense. As for himself and his mother dying. He won't be the only one to lose a parent”.

Another said: “Oh look, that turf bag spilt its contents out in a completely random manner...” and it attracted a reply - “and for next week's mystery message we will need a few more turf bags for what it will say about varadkar”.

Most comments were supportive of the Barroughter and Clonmoylan Bogs Action Group but one did say: “I love this page and I think it is well used in passing the message in regards to turf burning as an important part of the Irish home traditional ways. If a message is to succeed do not put your children forefront and think that you will get your story across successfully. Leave your children to grow and become strong leaders for your cause and keep the unruly language of social media. I am disappointed in this message and I think it should be removed. Bending down to Ryan's level won't win support. I say my piece in kindness.”

There was no reply to requests for comment from either the Barroughter and Clonmoylan Bogs Action Group or the Celtic Druid Temple.