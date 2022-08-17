Amazing 99-year-old Offaly man among the winners at the Tullamore Show

Amazing 99-year-old among the winners at the Tullamore Show PIC: Jeff Harvey
An amazing 99-year-old Offaly man was among the winners at the Tullamore Show
Harold Lawlor from Durrow took home second place in the Bridge House Hotel All Ireland Collection of Vegetables competition at the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show
Harold is pictured above receiving his presentation from John Donoghue, Tullamore Show Horticulture organiser.
For full coverage of the Tullamore Show see this week's Tullamore and Midland Tribunes.
