WATCH: Offaly pub has a good laugh after receiving odd award nomination

Normally when a pub receives a nomination for an award, it's a cause for great celebration and maybe even a few free pints for the regulars.
In the case of JJ Hough's in Banagher however, it was a chance for another of their excellent videos ripping the proverbial out of someone.
We'll let them tell you the story in the video below but let's just say they were a little bit over qualified for the award they were nominated for!!!!
And if any of you were like us and were looking at the t-shirt thinking, "I'd like one of them", they are available to buy on the pub's Facebook page....
Offaly LGFA Chairman Tom Fitzmaurice welcomes guests Dan Ravenhill and James Mahon to Bretland Park for the Offaly LGFA Fundraising launch.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.