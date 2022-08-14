Search

14 Aug 2022

All roads lead to Offaly's massive Tullamore Show

Tullamore Show 2022 dog show

Amanda Byers from Ballyjamesduff with Tilly at the Tullamore Show

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

14 Aug 2022 5:41 PM

THEY came in their thousands from all over the country to the Tullamore Show.

“We always come to Tullamore,” said Amanda Byers from Ballyjamesduff. This year she was accompanied by a show novice, 16-month old Bichon Frise, Tilly.

“We never had Tilly here before because it wasn't on for the last two years.” The maturing pup was clad in a light pink and white fabric and took her place in the fancy dressed dog competition.

The owner indicated preparations were minimal: “We got her groomed on Friday.”

Champion jam maker Sheila Conneely from Furbo, Co Galway is a show regular and this year she entered nine varieties in the preserves competition.

“I'm coming here since about 2014. I missed it the last two years. There's a great buzz here... it's great to be back even though the weather is very warm out there.”

Others were at the show for the first time. “I'm only the chauffeur,” said Philip Neville who left Co Limerick at 6.30am so that Leanne Minahan from Ahane could parade her jams before the judges.

“I didn't come home with any prizes unfortunately but every day is a new day and every day is a learning day. It's an experience,” said Leanne.

She'll be back.

