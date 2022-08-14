Search

14 Aug 2022

Tens of thousands on way to Tullamore Show

Tullamore Show Charolais cow

Laura and Emma Walsh with their Charolais cow Havanaise

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

14 Aug 2022 11:58 AM

THOUSANDS are making their way to the Tullamore Show this morning as one of the biggest one-day events of its kind in the country returns after a two-year absence due to Covid-19.

There was a steady stream of traffic on all approach roads to the massive site in Blueball shortly after dawn exhibitors and competitors preparing to make their pitch.

The Walsh family from Aghafad, Carrickmacross brought some of their Charolais herd to the livestock competition.

Pride of place went Havanaise, a 10-year-old cow pregnant with twins who was accompanied to the National Livestock Show by two of her grandsons.

“She won as a calf here in 2013 and the following year she was reserve senior champion,” said owner Edward Walsh.

The National Livestock Show is a key part of an event which brings town and country together like no other and looks set to break records today, with numbers in excess of 60,000 expected.

Judging has begun in over 1,000 competition classes in contests as diverse as the best Simmental heifer, the top Vendeen ram, the most impressive early potatoes, the finest apple tart and the most glamorous granny.

