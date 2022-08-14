IN PICTURES: Young players from Offaly take to the field for incredible experience in Croke Park

Teams of young hurlers and footballers from across Offaly were in Croke Park this week to play games and experience the incredible experience of the stadium.
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES
Drumcullen
Portroe mother Elaine Ryan has vowed not to leave Tunisia until she is reunited with her four children
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.