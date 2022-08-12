Trains from Tullamore to Dublin return to normal speed after being slowed due to hot weather
Trains travelling from Tullamore to Dublin have return to normal speed this morning after being slowed due to hot weather on Thursday.
On Thursday, Irish Rail stated that due to high rail temperatures trains were limited to 80kph between Portarlington and Tullamore which led to some minor delays to trains between Heuston and Galway, Westport and Athlone.
However Irish Rail has confirmed this morning that line speeds have returned to normal between Portarlington and Tullamore.
Line speeds have returned to normal between Portarlington and Tullamore https://t.co/1NUPeOmHTA— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) August 12, 2022
